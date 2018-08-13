Talks aimed at resolving dispute between Ryanair and pilots taking place today

Talks aimed at the resolving the dispute between Ryanair and its directly employed, Dublin-based pilots get under way this morning.

The industrial action by around 100 pilots has so far seen five strike days – forcing the cancellation of more than 100 flights to/from Ireland.

The dispute centres around issues such as seniority and base transfers.

Friday marked the fifth 24-hour work stoppage here, with pilots in Belgium, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands also striking for the first time.

This morning, Kieran Mulvey – the former head of the Workplace Relations Commission - will attempt to break the deadlock between both sides in the Irish dispute.

Ahead of the talks at Dublin Airport, Bernard Harbour from the Fórsa trade union – which represents the Ireland-based pilots – expressed optimism.

He observed: "I think it's very significant obviously that Kieran Mulvey is here - he's probably the most experienced mediator in Irish industrial relations.

"I think it will be challenging for Fórsa, as well as it will be for the company. But we're focused now on getting a resolution to this."

Ryanair has also said it wants to see a deal reached.

Spokesperson Kenny Jacobs explained: "We've had nine hours of meetings with Fórsa over the past three weeks, and we've taken them seriously.

"We've sent them proposals on the demands that they have. They've wanted to have strikes, and it's clear that those strikes have not done anything other than disrupt customers."

He added: "It's better to talk than strike, and talking means we get down to serious negotiations."