Talks aimed at resolving Ryanair dispute to resume today

Talks aimed at resolving the Ryanair dispute are to resume today.

It's the fourth day of negotiations, and follows five days of strikes by around 100 Dublin-based pilots.

The dispute centres around issues such as seniority and base transfers.

Ryanair management and the Fórsa union - which represents the pilots - began three days of talks on Monday.

There were more than 12 hours of talks on Wednesday - the last day initially put aside for the talks - but no deal had been reached when talks adjourned after midnight.

Today, representatives from both sides will again try to find a breakthrough.

They'll get back around the table - along with independent mediator Kieran Mulvey - at Dublin Airport from 10:30am this morning.

Both sides in the dispute have been asked to refrain from public comment on the ongoing talks.

The five strikes by pilots in recent weeks led to Ryanair cancelling around 100 Irish flights.