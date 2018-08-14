Talks aimed at resolving Ryanair dispute to resume today

Talks will resume this morning between Ryanair management and the Irish Air Line Pilots Association (IALPA) / Fórsa trade union, in a bid to resolve the dispute between the two sides.

The row has led to five days of strike action in recent weeks, and the cancellation of around 100 flights.

Mediator Kieran Mulvey is overseeing the talks, which are being held at Dublin Airport.

The stand-off centres around issues including base transfers and seniority.

Ryanair described yesterday's talks as "constructive".

Eddie Wilson from @Ryanair says today’s talks aimed at resolving the pilot dispute were “constructive”. More talks get underway @DublinAirport tomorrow pic.twitter.com/oaJvs6Tcqr — Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinnNews) August 13, 2018

Patricia King from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) added: "We engaged anyway, and that's always constructive when you're able to engage."

Dispute

Speaking ahead of the talks yesterday, Fórsa spokesman Bernard Harbor said it will be a challenge to reach a deal, but he's hopeful.

He observed: "The dispute is about the method of transferring pilots between bases... but the announcement two-and-a-half weeks ago [that] 300 jobs were at risk has made it more difficult to reach a solution.

"I think it's going to be more difficult to reach a solution unless that barrier is taken away."

Ryanair, meanwhile, has previously said they've put forward proposals on the union's demands.

The airline's spokesperson Kenny Jacobs explained: "It's better to talk than strike, and talking means we get down to serious negotiations."

Three days have been set aside for the latest round of talks.