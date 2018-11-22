TED Radio Hour; Where Hides Joy

Simone Giertz is an inventor of useless robots. She finds joy and freedom in learning to build machines that are meant to fail. She shares that joy with millions through her YouTube channel.

Ingrid Fetell Lee discovered that certain elements--like bright color, abundance, round shapes--are universally joyful. She says designing more joyful spaces can actually change how we feel and act.

The moment David Baron saw his first total solar eclipse in 1998, he was hooked. He's spent the last 20 years chasing them across the globe-all for a few minutes of joy, wonder and awe.

Meklit Hadero hears joyful music everywhere: in laughter, nature, language, and even the sounds of cooking. She believes her job as a musician is to uncover joy and create music from it.