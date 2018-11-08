TED Radio Hour: Unintended Consequences

Children's YouTube is full of addicting content for kids, which can lead users to disturbing and inappropriate videos. James Bridle explains how the Internet's profit structure drives this phenomenon.

Yuval Noah Harari says data is the new source of political power, and he worries that big data and AI technology threaten to destroy liberal democracy.

Extremist groups have co-opted the Internet's connective power to recruit members. Yasmin Green explores how the Internet has allowed extremism to spread, and how technology can combat it.

When Kashmir Hill filled her home with smart devices, she knew they would collect massive amounts of her personal information. She wanted to understand: what's the ultimate cost of that data mining?

Edward Tenner says we shouldn't fear technology's unintended consequences. He argues for taking the long view of history, and that human ingenuity often finds solutions to negative consequences.