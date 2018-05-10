TED Radio Hour: The Fountain of Youth

On the NPR TED Radio Hour Saturday 12th May 8pm

Aging is inevitable. We can slow it down a little, but could we ever bring it to a grinding halt? In this hour, TED speakers explore how we all might live longer and even better lives.

Dan Buettner studies the world's "Blue Zones," communities whose elders live longer than anyone else on the planet. Can they can help in finding the path to long life and health.

Cambridge researcher Aubrey de Grey argues that aging is merely a disease and a curable one at that!

We might one day significantly extend human life according to Biochemist Cynthia Kenyon. Kenyon has found a simple genetic mutation that can more than double the lifespan of a tiny worm.

Medical ethicist Harvey Fineberg says "neo-evolution" is on the horizon. When it becomes easier to eliminate disease through gene therapy, will we change the trajectory of evolution?

Author Isabel Allende is in her 70's. She's got a few wrinkles but she has incredible perspective, too. She says she plans to keep on living passionately as long as she can.