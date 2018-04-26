TED Radio Hour: The Act of Listening

Over 20 years ago, Dave Isay's radio documentary Ghetto Life 101 was broadcast. It let us listen to the voices of people we hardly ever hear, setting a standard for storytellers from all walks of life.

Sound artist Honor Harger spent the last few years listening to the stars and recording some of the sounds of space.

Percussionist and recording-artist Evelyn Glennie is almost completely deaf, which means she listens to music with her body, not her ears.

During the 80's, Rev. Jeffrey Brown was watching his neighborhood get overrun with drugs and violence. He decided to listen to the young people in the community -- not preach to them -- in order to bring about change.