TED Radio Hour: Slowly

We’re always asked to be faster and more precise. But what can we learn from slowing down -- even procrastinating? This hour, TED speakers explore why taking it slow is hard but crucial…for all of us.

Norwegian TV producer Thomas Hellum describes why his programs -- which feature hours of train rides, fishing, and knitting -- help viewers slow down and return to life in 'real time.'

Despite being a self-described "pre-crastinator," psychologist Adam Grant says those who slow down -- even procrastinate -- tend to be more creative, original thinkers.

Mindfulness expert Andy Puddicombe says one path to happiness is ten minutes, each day, to stop and enjoy the sensation of doing nothing.



Lakshmi Pratury reflects on the dozens of letters she received from her father, while he was alive, and on the painstaking time it takes to pen a letter.

Early in his career, video artist Gabriel Barcia-Colombo noticed the way people breeze past works of art. He describes how his deliberate, slow-moving installations encourage people to stop and think.