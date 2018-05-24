TED Radio Hour: Inspire to Action

As a history teacher who lived through the horrific Parkland school shooting, Diane Wolk-Rogers describes what it takes for movements to inspire change -- and how her students are doing that now.

Leadership expert Simon Sinek says lasting movements need inspiring leaders. He argues the besr leaders are the best followers -- they believe they are following a cause bigger than themselves.

In 1980, Iceland elected the country's first female president. Halla T�masd�ttir grew up with this image of leadership, and then in 2016 ran for president. She says this is why more women need to run.

What are the qualities of charismatic leaders? Professor of leadership Jochen Menges [Yo-hen Men-guess] discusses why charismatic leaders have the power to inspire action -- sometimes to a fault.

We now face an increasing list of global crises. But why aren't more of us taking action? Naomi Klein compares our circumstances with those of previous generations who took action for lasting change.