TED Radio Hour: Industry 4.0

As machine learning surpasses human intelligence, where does that leave us? This hour, TED speakers explore ideas about the exciting and terrifying future of human-robot collaboration.

MIT Professor Erik Brynjolfsson sees a bright future where machines serve as powerful tools and partners. But he wonders if we can keep up with the pace of innovation in order to shape this future.

GE's Chief Economist Marco Annunziata is optimistic about "the marriage of minds and machines" -- provided we manage it the right way.

Futurist Maurice Conti says we've entered a new era where machines and humans partner to do what neither can do alone. He calls it the "Augmented Age."





Data Scientist Jeremy Howard has studied machine learning for 25 years. He says super-intelligent machines can help us achieve amazing things. But he warns they might mean the end for our species.