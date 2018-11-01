TED Radio Hour: Hacking the Law

The bail system disproportionately impacts low-income people of color and pressures defendants into pleading guilty. But Robin Steinberg is implementing a plan to fix this--without waiting for reform.

Animals like chimpanzees are autonomous beings with rich emotional lives, says animal rights lawyer Steven Wise. He's working to get courts to recognize them as "legal persons" and grant them rights.

Brett Hennig says democracy -- and the process of voting -- is broken. To fix it, he has a radical suggestion: replacing politicians with a demographically representative selection of random citizens.

Often, people who don't understand the law or can't pay for lawyers end up being mistreated. Lawyer Vivek Maru calls for a global community of paralegals to place the law on the side of the people.