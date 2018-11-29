TD hits out at "Trump-type" abortion waiting period

The Dáil rejected an amendment to remove the measure

News
TD hits out at &#34;Trump-type&#34; abortion waiting period

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger speaks at a press conference at Buswells Hotel in Dublin | Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Pro-choice protesters will gather outside the Dáil later to press for changes to the abortion legislation.

One of their demands is for the scrapping of the three day waiting period contained in the bill.

The Dáil rejected an amendment on Wednesday night to get rid of the measure.

The Health Minister Simon Harris said it was something that people voted for in the referendum.

But Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger believes it is a backward step:

"What I'm saying is this seems to be about punishing women and making it as difficult as possible for them.

"These sorts of waiting periods are being brought in in the US by very conservative, religious fundamentalist, Republican, Trump-type people.

"And we've just introduced it in a state-of-the-art piece of legislation, which is a pity.

"And we definitely need to agree that this will be reviewed if it becomes a major problem."

Linda Kavanagh, from the Abortion Rights Campaign, is one of the organisers of the rally.

She says the campaign also wants all criminal sanctions removed from the bill.

"We also want to see the full decriminalisation of abortion - for both the pregnant person and the person who's providing the abortion care.

"It is recommended by UN bodies, by the World Health Organisation that no one should be afraid to go to jail for helping someone to get an abortion".


4 Related articles
Nearly 70 female celebrities call for decriminalisation of abortion in the North

Nearly 70 female celebrities call for decriminalisation of abortion in the North

Peter Boylan 'pretty confident' abortion services will be available by beginning of 2019

Peter Boylan 'pretty confident' abortion services will be available by beginning of 2019

Peadar Tóibín resigns from Sinn Féin following six month suspension

Peadar Tóibín resigns from Sinn Féin following six month suspension

Amendment to abortion legislation will allow for review within five years

Amendment to abortion legislation will allow for review within five years