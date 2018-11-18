Swimmer dies after suspected stingray attack at Australian beach

Police in Australia say a swimmer has died after a suspected stingray attack.

The incident happened on Lauderdale Beach in the state of Tasmania, at around 3pm local time on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the 42-year-old man suffered cardiac arrest after receiving "a puncture wound to his lower abdomen".

Friends managed to remove him from the water, but resuscitation attempts by emergency services were unsuccessful.

In a statement, Tasmania police said: "Investigations in relation to the matter are continuing, but at this time the death is not considered suspicious.

"Initial indications are that the wound was possibly inflicted by a marine animal although the incident is not shark related."

Stingrays have a barbed, venomous spine on the end of their tails, and are generally not considered dangerous to humans.

However, there are rare fatal attacks - with celebrity conservationist Steve Irwin killed by one in 2006.