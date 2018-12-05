Suspected stolen machinery and equipment seized during search in Longford

Gardaí have found suspected stolen machinery and equipment worth over €50,000 during a raid in Longford.

The equipment was found during a search of an industrial unit close to the N4 at Shroid near Longford town.

The items discovered included a double horse box, three mini rollers, two mini diggers and a JCB Tipper.

There were no arrests made, and gardaí say their operation is ongoing.

Today's operation followed searches carried out in Longford on November 29th, during which tools, cars, vans and car parts were discovered.