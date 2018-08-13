Survey shows almost 40% of Irish rivers, beaches and harbours are 'littered'

Almost 40% of the country's rivers, beaches and harbours are littered or heavily littered, a new survey has found.

The survey - commissioned by Irish Business Against Litter (IBEL) and conducted by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce - shows parts of Cork Harbour and Doolin Pier in Co Clare have been labelled litter blackspots.

“High levels of litter and dumping” were reported at Doolin, which assessors have warned makes the site "very unpleasant" for any visiting tourists.

The area at Blackrock Castle in Cork Harbour is also said to have had large amounts of litter including “wood pallets, plastic containers and pieces of large plastic”.

Areas found to be heavily littered include Bantry in Cork, the River Boyne in Drogheda, and the River Shannon at Portumna in Galway.

Image: IBAL

Only four areas were found to be clean to European norms: Kinsale Harbour in County Cork, Salthill in Galway, and the River Shannon at Carrick-on-Shannon (Leitrim) and Lanesboro (Longford).

Responding to the survey results, IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan observed: "This was the first time that we have surveyed rivers, beaches and harbours across Ireland. The findings were disappointing.

"What was of great concern was the fact that 40% of the rivers, beaches and harbours we surveyed were littered or heavily littered."

He also warned that litter is a 'likely consequence' of the popularity of the Wild Atlantic Way, and that local authorities need to manage the issue to ensure the continued popularity of the coastal route.