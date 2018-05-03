Survey reveals Ireland's most popular dog name

A new survey has revealed that Bella is Ireland's most popular dog name, followed closely by Alfie and Cooper.

Milo and Poppy made up the top five in a survey of almost 500 dogs owners organised by retailer Petmania.

The survey found that Irish people draw inspiration from everything from extreme weather events to the television – with names like ‘Ophelia’, ‘Thor’, ‘Harley Quinn’ and ‘Captain Holt’ all making an appearance.

More human names are also popular with ‘Molly,’ ‘Caroline,’ ‘Jack,’ ‘Lily’ and ‘nicky’ all making an appearance.

‘Roxy’, ‘Buddy’ and ‘Daisy’ were all tied in sixth position.

The survey is part of the retailers push to find their Puppy of the Year for 2018 – with a doggy photo shoot on offer for the prettiest pooch.