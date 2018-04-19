Support falls for Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar, poll shows

Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar at the National Gallery of Ireland | Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A new opinion poll shows support for Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael has fallen.

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll also shows some gains for Sinn Féin.

Fine Gael's popularity had been steadily increasing for the last year, particularly under Leo Varadkar.

But this poll suggests an end to that honeymood period, with support falling slightly.

It puts Fine Gael as the most popular party in the country at 31%, down three points since January.

Fianna Fáil are up one on 26%, while Sinn Féin see a three point bounce to 22% support.

Labour drew 5% support in the poll - up one - with 16 points for Independents and others.

Satisfaction with the Government was unchanged at 44% in the survey, which was carried out on Monday and Tuesday - before Communications Minister Denis Naughten was left defending himself over whether or not he gave INM insider information.

The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8%.

The personal satisfaction rating with Mr Varadkar was down five to 55%, but remains higher than any other political leader post-financial crisis.


