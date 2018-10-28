Supervalu to fit out 30 stores with solar panels

Irish retailer Supervalu is to introduce an energy-efficient scheme as part of a two-year plan.

It is to install solar panels in up to 30 of its stores at a cost of over €3m.

The company says the move is part of its "commitment to the reduction of energy consumption across its estate by 20% over the next two years."

Once installed, the energy-efficient solar PV panels will generate electricity from the sun - which will feed directly into the electricity supply.

It is thought this will offset some 60,000 kg of CO² annually per store.

Some of the electricity generated by the solar panels will also be used to supply energy to electric car charging points at selected stores.

Pictured at SuperValu Fermoy are (from left) sustainability manager Daniel Murphy and SuperValu Fermoy retailer Michael Riordan | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Speaking at the launch of the plan in Fermoy, sustainability manager Daniel Murphy said: "I am delighted to announce the launch of SuperValu's plan to introduce solar panels to 30 stores.

"It will greatly reduce energy consumption across the store network and means that SuperValu retailers serve their communities in a more sustainable manner.

"This investment in solar panels demonstrates once again that as a community-focused retailer, SuperValu has taken a leadership position on sustainability."

SuperValu Fermoy is the first shop in the country to install the solar panels.

Funding for the project has been issued under the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Better Energy Communities grant scheme.