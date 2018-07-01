Sunday's weather: Very warm over parts of Leinster and Munster, but cooler elsewhere

Today

Today will be mainly dry with some sunny spells.

There will be some cloudier periods as well, especially in the northwest with some spots of rain or drizzle there at first and then later in the day there may be the odd showers near the south coast.

Very warm over parts of Leinster and Munster with top temperatures reaching 25 to 28 degrees.

However, moderate to fresh northerly winds will keep temperatures down over much of Ulster, Connacht and Munster coastal fringes with top temperatures around 17 to 24 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight will be mainly dry with broken cloud but there is the risk of the odd shower along the south coast.

Northerly winds will be moderate bringing fresher, cooler conditions to the north.

Lowest temperatures falling to around 10 to 15 degrees, mildest in the south.

Status yellow - Advisory warning for Ireland

With little or no rain forecast for most areas over the coming week, drought or near-drought conditions are expected to develop more widely across Ireland. Warning valid until 23.59pm on Friday.

Status Yellow - High-temperature warning for Munster and Leinster

On Sunday, temperatures in excess of 27 degrees are expected in parts of Leinster and Munster.