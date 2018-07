Today

Generally dry today with mixed cloud and a few spells of sunshine in the east and south of the country.

Occasionally there will be patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle but the rainfall will be light, although the misty conditions will tend to persist in some coastal areas.

Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees in light breezes.

Tonight

Mostly dry and cloudy tonight but also occasional patches of mist and drizzle.

Lows of 14 or 15 degrees.