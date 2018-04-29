Sunday's weather: Showers to develop in east and north, before spreading to the west

Today

This morning will be cold and generally dry and sunny after clearance of any fog.

Showers will develop in the east and north this morning and will spread to the west during the afternoon.

In the west a few showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, coolest on east coasts.

Winds will be light to moderate north to northeast, increasing fresh on eastern coasts later.

Tonight

It will become dry tonight with long clear spells. A few fog patches may form and it will be another cold night.

Lowest temperatures between -1 and +3 degrees with a sharp ground frost in light breezes.