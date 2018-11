Today

Any fog will gradually clear this morning.

Showers will still occur today, mainly in the east of the country, but most places will continue to remain dry.

It will be generally cloudy but some sunshine will break through the cloud on occasions.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in easterly breezes.

Tonight

Isolated showers tonight but otherwise mostly dry and cloudy.

Frost will occur where the cloud breaks.

Lows of 0 to 4 degrees.