Sunday's weather: Scattered showers with sunny spells; Highest temperatures 16C to 20C

TODAY

Today will see scattered showers and sunny spells - but it will be damp and cloudy in the east and southeast as overnight rain gradually clears during the morning.

The rain may linger in parts of the northeast until early afternoon.

Top temperatures of 16C to 20C.

TONIGHT

This evening and early tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells over the eastern half of the country.

Showery rain will push into the west and spread eastwards overnight, with some heavy bursts likely.

Lowest temperatures will stay around 9C to 12C in a light to moderate south to southwesterly breeze.

