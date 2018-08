Today

Any fog will gradually lift this morning.

There will be a good deal of dry weather during today with mixed cloud and broken sunshine but scattered outbreaks of heavy showery rain will also occur.

Warm and close with highs of 19 to 22 degrees in light breezes.

Tonight

Most showers will die out overnight and the skies will become clear.

It will become fresher through the night with lows of 11 or 12 degrees in westerly breezes.