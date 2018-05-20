Sunday's weather: Mostly cloudy today before rain becomes more widespread this evening

Today

Mostly cloudy today, with a little patchy drizzle or light rain in some places at first.

Many areas will become dry during the day, but it will remain dull and misty along Atlantic coasts and along parts of the south coast, with further patches of light rain or drizzle and with a risk of fog patches developing.

This evening, rain and drizzle will become more widespread.

Maximum temperatures 13 to 17 Celsius, (coolest on western and southern coasts), in mostly moderate southerly breezes.

Tonight

Tonight, rain will become widespread, turning heavy in parts of west Munster, Connacht and in west Ulster, but it will be very patchy in the southeast. Hill and coastal fog also.

Minimum temperatures 8 to 11 Celsius, with little or no wind.