Sunday's weather: Good sunny spells with some showers

Today

Some good sunny spells today, but cloudy periods also, with some showers, these mainly over western and northern areas this morning.

Patches of light rain and drizzle will develop on Atlantic coasts this evening.

Mild this afternoon, with highs of 14 to 17 C, in light to moderate variable or southerly breezes.

Tonight

A few clear spells in eastern areas early tonight, but generally cloudy and misty, with light rain and drizzle affecting Connacht, west Munster and west Ulster.

Some fog in places also with lowest temperatures 4 to 8 C, coolest in eastern areas.