Sunday's weather: Generally sunny with temperatures hitting 23°

Today

Mist and fog largely clearing, but some patches persisting along parts of the east and northwest coasts.

Rather cloudy this morning, with just a few sunny spells, but sunshine should be more prevalent later.

A few scattered heavy showers in northern and western areas, but dry otherwise.

Warm, top temperatures 21 to 23°C, generally, but in the high teens in coastal areas affected by on shore moderate sea breezes or fog.

Tonight

A few showers overnight, mainly over northern and some western areas, but these will die out as the night progresses.

Turning misty, with fairly widespread fog forming in almost calm conditions.

Close and humid, with lowest temperatures of 10 to 14°C.