Sunday's weather: Dry and bright with rain developing during the day; Highest temperatures 10C to 13C

TODAY

This morning will be dry and bright in most areas with sunny spells. However, there will be some scattered showers mainly in the west and southwest.

More persistent rain will develop on south and southeast coasts early this afternoon and will extend gradually northwards - reaching most of Munster and Leinster by early tonight.

The rain will turn heavy in parts of the south and southwest during the evening.

Highest temperatures 10C to 13C in mostly light to moderate southerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Rain will become widespread tonight turning heavy at times in the eastern half of the country.

Lowest temperatures of 4C to 6C in Atlantic coastal counties.

Milder elsewhere with lows of 7C to 10C.