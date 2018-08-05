Sunday's weather: Another dry day with good sunny spells over much of the country

Today

Today will be another dry day with good sunny spells over much of the country.

It will become warmer with top temperatures reaching 20 to 25 degrees generally, possibly higher in sunnier spots.

However, it will be cloudier in parts of the west and northwest with some spots of drizzle with top temperatures there reaching just 17 to 19 degrees.

Light southwesterly breezes inland but moderate to fresh along west coasts and moderate in afternoon sea breezes.

Tonight

Tonight outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west and north will spread further eastwards later along with patches of mist or fog, but the southeast may stay dry.

It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures staying around 11 to 14 degrees in light southwesterly breezes.