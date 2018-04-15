Sunday's weather: A rainy start clearing into the afternoon; Highest temperatures 11C to 14C

Today

Rain in the west and south will spread northeastwards through north Leinster and Ulster this morning.

It will clear by early afternoon.

Showers will follow from the south. Some will be heavy and by evening, a more prolonged spell of rain will develop in the west.

Highest temperatures of 11C to 14C degrees with fresh southeast winds.

Tonight



Heavy showers or longer spells of rain will affect many areas tonight, heaviest in west Munster, Connacht and Ulster.

These will gradually clear northwards.

Lowest temperatures of 5C to 8C degrees with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.