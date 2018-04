Today

The last of the rain will clear the north and east this morning, and the rest of the day will see sunny spells and scattered showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy in the afternoon and early evening.

Cooler than recently with top temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Southwesterly winds will increase moderate to fresh.

Tonight

Becoming dry early tonight with clear spells.

Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds.