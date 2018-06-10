Sunday's weather: A cloudy and misty start, followed by hazy sunshine

Today

Today will start cloudy and misty, but the cloud will gradually break and hazy sunshine will develop.

Later in the day a few heavy and thundery showers will develop in the southeast and south, but the bulk of the country will stay dry.

Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in the west and north and between 20 and 22 degrees further south and east in mostly light north to northeast breezes.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Winds will be light northerly, moderate on coasts.