Sunday's weather: Scattered heavy showers with sunny spells; Highest temperatures 19C to 23C

TODAY

Bands of heavy showers and thunderstorms are set to move northwards over the country with the showers becoming more scattered.

There will be some heavy downpours in parts with spot flooding; however, there will be some hazy sunny spells as well.

It will be warm and humid with highest temperatures generally 19C to 23C.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mild and close with lowest temperatures of 10C to 13C degrees in little or no wind.

There is the likelihood of further heavy or thundery downpours locally but many places will be dry. It will be misty in parts with some fog patches.