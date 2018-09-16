Sunday's weather: Mainly dry with sunny spells and isolated showers; Temperatures between 15C and 20C

TODAY

Any lingering rain will clear quickly this morning and it will be a mainly dry day with sunny spells and just isolated showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C or 16C in the north and west and up to 20C in the south and east.

Winds will be mainly moderate; southwesterly, backing southerly later.

TONIGHT

It'll be mainly dry at first tonight with clear spells.

Later in the night, scattered outbreaks of rain will develop and will be heavy at times mainly in the west and southwest.

Lowest temperatures of 10C or 11C with light to moderate southerly winds.