Sunday's weather: Dry day for most areas, with sunny periods

Today

Any early morning rain in the south will clear quickly and the rest of today will be dry day for most with sunny periods.

A few scattered showers will occur, mainly in the north and northwest.

It will be a cool and breezy day with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty northwesterly winds.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry and it will turn cold under clear skies with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees and a touch of grass frost away from coasts.

Winds will become light and variable inland.