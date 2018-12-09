Sunday's weather: Cool and breezy day with bright spells and scattered showers

Today

It is going to be a cool and breezy day with bright spells and scattered showers.

The showers will become increasingly confined to the north and northwest of the country during the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures 8 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, decreasing light to moderate by evening.

Tonight

Any showers will become confined to east Ulster early tonight leaving much of the country dry with clear spells.

It will turn cold with a slight frost expected as temperatures dip back to between zero and plus 4 degrees.

Winds light to moderate westerly in direction at first, but backing southerly towards dawn on Monday.