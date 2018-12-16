Sunday's weather: Cold with sunny spells and occasional showers; Highest temperatures 6C to 8C

TODAY

Cold today with bright or sunny spells, occasional rain or hail showers and a risk of thunder.

Showers will be heavy and prolonged in parts of Munster and south Leinster, but they will become increasingly confined to Atlantic coastal counties this afternoon.

Top temperatures of 6C to 8C degrees, in mainly light south to southwest winds, fresh at times near some coasts.

TONIGHT

Many areas will be dry at first tonight, with isolated showers affecting the west and northwest.

Temperatures will fall to between 0C and 4C – coldest in midland and eastern areas, with frost forming for a time.

Any frost will likely clear before morning in the strengthening southerly winds, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle arriving in parts of Connacht and Munster by dawn.