Sunday's weather: Cloudy with light rain and drizzle; Highest temperatures 15C to 21C

TODAY

It will be mostly cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. There will be some good dry periods as well, with some bright spells this evening.

Maximum temperatures 15C to 21C Celsius.

It will be coolest in Atlantic coastal counties and warmest in the east and southeast.

Winds mostly moderate, west to southwesterly, but fresh along western and southern coasts.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mainly dry at first with clear spells.

However, cloud will increase from the Atlantic, bringing patches of rain and drizzle to parts of the west and southwest later, mainly to coastal areas.

Minimum temperatures of 9C to 12C in light to moderate, west to southwest breezes.