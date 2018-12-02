Sunday's weather: Blustery with outbreaks of rain; Highest temperatures 10C to 13C

TODAY

Blustery today with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most of which will occur this afternoon.

There will be a few bright or sunny spells, but it will remain cloudy overall with local mist.

It will be mild, with highs of 10C to 13C, in a freshening southwest wind.

TONIGHT

Patchy mist and drizzle early tonight, with a heavy spell of rain moving up over much of the southern half of the country later.

Coldest under clearer skies in the north where some frost and icy stretches will develop.

Lowest temperatures will range 0C to 6C in near calm.