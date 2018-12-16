Sunday top 5: Gardaí issue urgent appeal after baby found on beach; Poll finds drop in Government satisfaction; Countries reach climate agreement

Gardaí are deeply concerned for the wellbeing of the mother of a newborn baby whose remains were found on Dublin beach yesterday.

The body was found by a member of the public on Bell’s Beach near Balbriggan yesterday morning.

Investigators said a post-mortem examination will determine the baby’s age and cause of death.

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said they are appealing to the mother to come forward and want her to know that she will be treated with compassion and care.

***

Nearly 200 countries have overcome political divisions to agree upon a set of rules for implementing the 2015 Paris climate accord.

However, critics are warning that the plan is not ambitious enough to curb the effects of global warming.

The COP24 UN climate talks in Katowice, Poland ended with agreement on guidelines for transparently reporting national greenhouse gas emissions and country’s efforts to reduce them.

But the meeting postponed decisions on more ambitious actions in the fight against climate change and on regulating the market for international carbon emissions trading.

***

Satisfaction with the Government has taken a hit according to a new poll out this weekend.

Nearly half the respondents to the Sunday Independent Kantar Millward Brown opinion poll are unhappy with the Government’s performance.

The Taoiseach's personal popularity has also taken a hit alongside that of Fine Gael as a party.

A two-to-one majority said the Government should focus on improving public services instead of cutting taxes.

***

The UK Prime Minister has accused Tony Blair of "insulting" the British people and the office of prime minister by "undermining" her Brexit talks.

It’s after the former Labour Prime Minister called for her to "switch course" and back a second referendum because of the deadlock in the UK parliament.

Theresa May said she has a responsibility to deliver what the British people voted for and insisted she is “fighting for a good deal for Britain.”

Meanwhile two of her most senior staff members - de-facto deputy David Lidington and chief of staff Gavin Barwell – are reportedly now backing a second referendum behind the scenes.

***

Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed a private tomb, thought to be more than 4,000-years-old.

The undisturbed vault is believed to belong to a senior official and contains a wealth of preserved treasures, including statues and artwork.

The country’s antiquities minister Khaled al-Anani said the finding is “exceptionally well preserved and coloured.”

He said the tomb dates back to 2,500 BC – during the rule of Neferirkare Kakai, the third king of the Fifth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom.