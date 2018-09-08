Sunday Business Post sold to investment company for undisclosed sum

The financial newspaper The Sunday Business Post has been sold.

Kilcullen Kapital Partners is to acquire the publication for an undisclosed sum from Sunrise Media.

The two sides have been in talks for several weeks, and the deal has been agreed.

Sunrise is owned by Key Capital, a private equity firm founded by Conor Killeen.

It acquired the newspaper five years ago out of examinership.

On the sale, Mr Killeen said: "The new owners demonstrate a sound understanding of the sector and the opportunity for the brand. We are genuinely delighted that they won a thorough, competitive process," he said.

Kilcullen chairman, Enda O'Coineen, said there was an opportunity to build on growing market share.

The Sunday Business Post chief executive, Siobhán Lennon, added that the company looked forward to its future with the Kilcullen Kapital team and "driving the Business Post on to its next exciting phase".

In a statement, The Sunday Business Post said "no significant changes" were anticipated in what it expects to be a strong final quarter for the paper.