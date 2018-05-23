Study warns of "staggering" global health challenges posed by obesity

New research has found that nearly a quarter of the world’s population will be obese within the next 30 years.

Researchers from the US, UK and Denmark are warning that the world will face ‘staggering health challenges’ unless the trends are reversed.

The study is warning that, unless current trends can be changed, some 22.4% of the world’s population will be obese by 2045.

It warns that international efforts to tackle obesity must be "significantly intensified" to tackle the problem.

The research is set to be presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Vienna.

It will also warn that one-in-eight people will be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes by 2045.

Being overweight can cause insulin resistance and result in the disease.

Sarah Keogh, dietician at eatwell.ie said different aspects of the diet can cause diabetes.

“We do know that certainly quite a lot of people who get obesity will go on to develop diabetes as well,” she said.

“There is a certainly a lot of research as to why some people with obesity go on to develop diabetes and why some don’t.

“Certainly aspects of diet may play a role with that in terms of the types of fat that somebody is eating may be a driver with it.”