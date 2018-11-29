Study shows slight increase in the cost of childcare

A national study says the average weekly cost of a full-time childcare place is just under €178.

This is an increase of just under €4, compared to a €7 increase the previous year.

The findings are part of a Pobal survey of 3,928 childcare services.

The Early Years Sector Profile Report shows in total there are estimated to be over 202,600 children attending early years services nationwide - a 9% increase on the previous year.

While the total capacity within the sector has grown by approximately 6%.

Currently, the childcare sector employs over 29,500 staff, almost 26,000 of whom work with children.

The average qualification level of childcare staff has increased with 65% to Level 6 or higher.

Some 47% of all staff in the sector work part-time, 3% less than last year.

On average, staff working with children earn €12.17 per hour - almost half of these are early year's assistants, earning an average of €11.20 per hour.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone at Government Buildings in Dublin | Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

The staff turnover rate in the past year was 24.7%, down slightly from 28% the previous year.

The study has also found over the last 12 months, fee increases have been more prevalent in community-based services and in those located in rural areas.

But the study says that despite this increase, fees remain more expensive in affluent areas, cities and in private facilities.

Speaking about the report, Children's Minister Katherine Zappone said: "We are experiencing a period of transformative change in the Early Learning and Care sector in Ireland.

"Over 200,000 children attended an early learning and care setting last year; an experience that will impact these children positively as they make their way through life.

"More than 84,000 benefited from the enhanced measures introduced last year.

"The new subsidies we introduced last year have stabilised the cost of childcare, which has only grown by 2% this year and the new Affordable Childcare Scheme will launch in late 2019."

She added that investment in childcare has grown 117% over recent budgets.