Structural issues discovered at two more Dublin schools

Structural problems have been found at two more Dublin schools.

Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan will have to partially close one of its buildings.

Scoil Chaitlin Maude in Tallaght requires some remedial work - but this will be completed before students return after the mid-term break.

For Scoil Chaitlín Maude, structural issues were identified which present "a risk to the external leaf only and will require intervention in the form of a fence around the school building and some protective decking."

While at Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan, structural issues were identified which need both external and internal intervention.

Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada is a 16-classroom primary school with 454 pupils.

This latest update from the Department of Education follows information provided on Friday in relation to arrangements for Tyrrelstown ETNS, St Luke's National School and Ardgillan Community College.

It says opening up works at 10 further schools took place on Friday.

"Engineers on site gathered information which was referred back to their headquarters for further assessment," the department says in a statement.

"In the case of four of the 10 schools, the assessment remains ongoing at this time."

It says the outcome of the assessments will see five of the 10 schools to re-open fully after the mid-term break.

These are Luttrellstown Community College, Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua, Dublin 18, Broombridge Educate Together National School, Scoil Choilm, Porterstown and Scoil Chaitlín Maude in Tallaght.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says he deliberately has not met with Western Building Systems.

"There have been meetings between my officials and Western - I haven't met them.

"I deliberately haven't met them because I want to focus on the solutions to ensure safety... and also to have interim accommodation solutions in place.

"After that happens, there's questions and there's an analysis needed to be done as to what happened here (and) what went wrong here".