The truck had reportedly travelled from Calais in France via the UK

Stowaway found in truck carrying equipment for Rolling Stones Dublin concert

Updated: 07.55

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a 16-year-old Stowaway found in the back of a trailer in Croke Park in Dublin on Tuesday.

There are reports the truck is being used by the Rolling Stones ahead of their Dublin concert.

The trailer was carrying equipment for the concert on May 17th.

The truck had travelled from Calais in France via the UK, before arriving at Dublin Port.

However it is not known where the teenager boarded.

The teenager is in the care of the child and family agency, Tusla.


