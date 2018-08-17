Stormy Daniels pulls out of Celebrity Big Brother show

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who is suing US President Donald Trump, has pulled out as a contestant in the latest British version of Celebrity Big Brother.

In a statement, broadcaster Channel 5 said: "Stormy Daniels was booked to appear on the show several months ago and hours before the show was due to go live, informed the production team that she no longer wished to enter the house as previously agreed.

"Producers discussed a variety of options with her but were unable to agree any acceptable conditions for her entering the house.

"Our focus is now on making a brilliant series with our fantastic celebrities."

Her lawyer Michael Avenatti said she is not in Celebrity Big Brother because producers wanted her to conduct herself in a certain way.

He claimed producers 'attempted to control her'.

Among those partaking in the latest incarnation of the reality TV show are US actress Kirstie Alley, former 'Coronation Street' actor Ryan Thomas and Rodrigo Alves - also known as the human Ken doll.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed a lawsuit earlier this year asking a US judge to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement preventing her from talking about her alleged affair with Mr Trump.

Ms Daniels described the agreement as "null and void and of no consequence" because Mr Trump did not sign it.

Despite the non-disclosure agreement, Ms Daniels detailed the alleged affair in an in-depth interview in March.

The office's of Mr Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, were raided by the FBI back in April.

Among items reportedly seized were business records, e-mails and documents on several topics - including a payment to Ms Daniels.

She has claimed she was threatened by an unidentified man to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Mr Trump.