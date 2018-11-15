Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti rejects domestic violence allegations

A lawyer representing the adult film actress Stormy Daniels has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Michael Avenatti is a vocal opponent of US President Donald Trump.

He has represented the porn star in her attempt to reverse a confidentiality agreement over her alleged affair with Mr Trump in 2006.

A police spokesman gave no details on the identity of Mr Avenatti’s accuser – but said she had visible injuries.

The lawyer strongly denied the claim as he was bailed from a police station in Los Angeles.

“I have never struck a woman; I never will strike a woman,” he said.

“I have been an advocate for women’s rights my entire career and I will continue to be an advocate.

“I am not going to be intimidated [into] stopping what I am doing.”

Stephanie Clifford, also known as porn star Stormy Daniels, and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, give a statement outside a federal courthouse in Manhattan, New York, 16-04-2018. Image: Michael Nigro/SIPA USA/PA Images

A police spokesperson said officers responded to an alleged domestic violence incident on Tuesday and took a report.

Mr Avenatti was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The lawyer slammed the allegations as "completely bogus."

"I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night,” he said.

"Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated."

Police declined to provide any details about the alleged victim, including their relationship to Mr Avenatti.

His estranged wife Lisa Storie-Avenatti has released a statement through her lawyers denying any knowledge of the allegations.

"Ms Storie-Avenatti was not subject to any such incident on Tuesday night,” reads the statement.

“Further, she was not at Mr Avenatti's apartment on the date that this alleged incident occurred.

"My client states that there has never been domestic violence in her relationship with Michael and that she has never known Michael to be physically violent toward anyone."

His ex-wife Christine Avenatti also spoke out following his arrest; tweeting that he is a "good man."

"I have known Michael Avenatti for over 26 years we met when he was 21-years-old and we were married for 13 years,” she said.

“Michael has always been a kind loving father to our two daughters and husband to me.

“He has never been abusive to me or anyone else. He is a good man.”

Mr Avenatti rose to prominence as Ms Daniels's lawyer and because of his taunts of the president and those close to him.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has alleged she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election that prevents her discussing it.

She also sued Mr Trump and his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.