'Storm Hector' prompts wind warnings for several counties

Two separate warnings have been issued for northern and western counties ahead of the arrival of Storm Hector.

A status orange warning covers Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo from 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

According to Met Éireann, winds associated with the storm will reach mean speeds of 65-80 km/h, with gusts of 110-125 km/h.

Winds are expected to be strongest in coastal areas.

Meanwhile, a lower-level status yellow warning has been issued for Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Galway.

The warning also covers tonight and tomorrow morning, with winds of 55-65 km/h with gusts of 90-110 km/h.

Nationally, Met Éireann is forecasting wet and windy conditions this evening and tonight, saying there could be "severe and potentially damaging gusts in the northwestern areas overnight".