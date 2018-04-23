Storage bungle sees Ian Wright's prize possessions put up for sale online

Ian Wright's prized possessions have reportedly been sold after his ex-wife missed payments at a US storage facility.

The former footballer has described his sadness after items of memorabilia, including a ‘This Is Your Life’ red book and a golden boot trophy, were seized in the US.

There were some 500 pieces in storage at the Florida lock-up according to the Sun newspaper.

The paper reports that items from the former Arsenal and England striker's glory days were sold at auction by a fan.

The items were then sold on Craigslist to a mystery US buyer – who has now put the items up for sale on a website called ‘County-Cards.com.’

The seller is seeking around €7m.

The collection reportedly includes a goal of the month trophy on sale at £6,000, the ‘This Is Your Life’ book at £5,000 and a match ball and signed shirts for £500 each.

One of the items was a signed Arsenal shirt with the number 185, which was given to Wright in 1998 after he broke the club’s all-time goal scoring record.

"It's really sad that it has come to this," Wright told the paper.

Wright's ex-wife, Deborah, told The Sun the contents of the lock-up were sold last summer without her knowledge.

"I was late on the payment. They were repossessed," she said.