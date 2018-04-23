Storage bungle sees Ian Wright's prize possessions put up for sale online

Items from the former Arsenal and England striker's glory have been offered for sale online

News
Storage bungle sees Ian Wright&#39;s prize possessions put up for sale online

Arsenal legend Ian Wright, 06-05-2017. Image: Simon Galloway/EMPICS Sport

Ian Wright's prized possessions have reportedly been sold after his ex-wife missed payments at a US storage facility.

The former footballer has described his sadness after items of memorabilia, including a ‘This Is Your Life’ red book and a golden boot trophy, were seized in the US.

There were some 500 pieces in storage at the Florida lock-up according to the Sun newspaper.

The paper reports that items from the former Arsenal and England striker's glory days were sold at auction by a fan.

The items were then sold on Craigslist to a mystery US buyer – who has now put the items up for sale on a website called ‘County-Cards.com.’

The seller is seeking around €7m.

The collection reportedly includes a goal of the month trophy on sale at £6,000, the ‘This Is Your Life’ book at £5,000 and a match ball and signed shirts for £500 each.

One of the items was a signed Arsenal shirt with the number 185, which was given to Wright in 1998 after he broke the club’s all-time goal scoring record.

"It's really sad that it has come to this," Wright told the paper.

Wright's ex-wife, Deborah, told The Sun the contents of the lock-up were sold last summer without her knowledge.

"I was late on the payment. They were repossessed," she said.


4 Related articles
Ian Wright says Arsenal are a "shambles"

Ian Wright says Arsenal are a "shambles"

Even if the old magic has faded, Arsene Wenger still manages to keep Arsenal's players in his thrall

Even if the old magic has faded, Arsene Wenger still manages to keep Arsenal's players in his thrall

Ian Wright and Alan Shearer show solidarity with Wayne Rooney following reaction to drunk photos

Ian Wright and Alan Shearer show solidarity with Wayne Rooney following reaction to drunk photos

Ian Wright feels Man United have left Rashford "rotting" on the wing

Ian Wright feels Man United have left Rashford "rotting" on the wing