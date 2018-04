Gardaí have recovered 1.3 million cigarettes following a search of a premises in west Dublin.

The haul, valued at €750,000, was discovered on Friday night in the Clondalkin area.

Gardaí are investigating the theft of the cigarettes from a premises on April 16th.

They say they searched a premises in Clondalkin and recovered the stolen cigarettes.



No arrests have been made but gardaí add that investigations are ongoing.